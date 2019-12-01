Peterborough United 3 Dover Athletic 0 - Toney, Kent and Eisa send Posh into round three of the FA Cup

Peterborough United eased into the third round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win over a spirited Dover Athleitc at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday.

A stunning first-half volley from Ivan Toney saw Posh ahead at the break, before late second-half efforts from Frankie Kent and Mo Eisa sealed the win.

Mo Eisa on the ball

Dover had their moments, in particular when Jack Munns hit the post with the score still at 1-0, but Posh created and wasted a host of other chances that should have secured their passage to the third round much more convincingly.

On a cold but sunny afternoon, the game started quietly as both sides settled into the game, and it was a bolt out of the blue when Posh went ahead on seven minutes.

A Dover clearance looped up in the air and headed towards Toney, and it was clear there was only one thing on the striker's mind.

Sure enough, the Posh front man set himself and unleashed a stunning dipping volley with his right boot that looped over Lee Worgan and flew into the net.

Action from Posh v Dover

Toney was causing the Dover defenders all sorts of problems, and on 12 minutes he saw his low shot blocked, before being a whisker away from doubling his and Posh'a tally on 22 minutes.

Eisa sent the cross in from the right and Toney met it on the volley, but the ball flew just the wrong side of the post.

Dover had barely made any sort of impression in attack, but slack play between Kent and goalkeeper Christy Pym saw visiting striker Ricky Modeste just inches away from closing down Pym's clearance.

Louis Reed fired an effort straight at Worgan from the edge of the box as Posh continued to dominate, and they really should have went 2-0 up on 39 minutes.

Dan Butler did well down the left and sent in a low cross that reached Eisa just eight yards out and the goal gaping, but the Posh striker somehow sliced his effort six yards wide when it looked easier to score.

Minutes later Dover fashioned their first real attempt on goal, wity Steven Rigg headed Bobb-Joe Taylor's free-kick from the right just wide of the post.

It was a warning to the home defence.

Just before the break Posh again wasted a glorious chance to give themselves some breathing space, with Marcus Maddison this time the guilty party.

The Posh number 11 was put in on goal by a lovely throughpass from Toney, but despite the chance being on his favoured left foot he skied his effort from 12 yards over the bar.

The second half started how the first ended, ,with Posh wasting a chance to extend their lead.

Eisa was sent clear down the left channel, and although he looked well offside, the flag stayed down.

Bearing down on goal, Eisa should have squared to Toney who was unmarked in the six-yard box, but he went for the shot across Worgan, who made a good save low down to his left.

Just before the hour mark an excellent save from Dover keeper Worgan kept his side in it.

Toney broke down the left, squared to Eisa who hit a good low shot from 15 yards, but Worgan was equal to it, getting down low to his right to turn it behind for a corner.

Dover were enjoying more time in the Posh final third in the second half, and Pym had to be alert to save a header from Will De Havilland.

He had to be sharp again to save a low shot from the industrious Taylor, and with the lead at just 1-0, Posh were living dangerously.

The visitors were a whisker away from levelling the tie on 77 minutes.

Substitute Nassim L'Ghoul did brilliantly down the left and squared for Jack Munns, who hit the outside of the post with a stinging 20-yard drive.

It was to prove a key moment, as seconds later Posh won a corner and Maddison's delivery from the right was prodded home at the near post by Kent to make it 2-0.

The goal knocked the stuffing out of Dover, and it was 3-0 on 84 minutes.

Serhat Tasdemir, who had replaced Maddison, broke the offside trap to go through clean on goal.

He had the option of passing to Eisa or Toney inside him, he picked out Eisa, who picked out the back of the net to make it 3-0 and sealed the victory.

Match facts

Posh: Pym, Butler (67m, Woodyard), Beevers, Kent, Maddison (82m, Tasdemir), Reed, Thompson, Eisa, Toney, Blake-Tracy (75m, Mason), Ward. Substitutes not used. Chapman, Bennett, Kanu, Jones.

Dover: Worgan, Taylor, Doe, De-Havilland, Reason (65m, L'Ghoul), Woods, Munns, Modeste (71m, Ratti), Cumberpatch (82m, Jeffrey), Rooney, Rigg. Substitutes not used: Merson, Lokko, Bedford, Hinchiri,

Goals: 7 mins: Toney; 79 mins: Kent; 84 mins: Eisa

Bookings: Posh - Beevers, Reed, Woodyard; Dover - Cumberpatch, Rooney