Peterborough Town’s title charge can only be stopped by....Peterborough Town!

Peterborough Town captain David Clarke believes the only team who can stop his side winning the Northants Premier Division is....Peterborough Town.

Town remain 19 points clear at the top of the table following last weekend’s win crushing eight-wicket win at Geddington with just six games to go. Geddington were skittled for just 74 by Town’s rampant bowlers.

Reigning champions Finedon are now Town’s only realistic challengers after they beat third-placed Old Northamptonians, but Clarke has his blinkers on as his team approach crunch time.

“It’s in our hands with six games to go and that’s all we can ask for,” Clarke said.

“Obviously we respect Finedon and we still have to play them at our place, but if we win the other five games we will very probably win the league. It’s down to us now.

“It’s a two-horse race as we all expected it would be, but we intend to stay in front.

“We’ve certainly hit some form with the ball in recent weeks. We are winning games without our big hitters Rob Sayer and Lewis Bruce having to do much.”

Town shouldn’t be stretched tomorrow as struggling Brixworth visit Bretton Gate (August 17, noon).

Brixworth have won just three games all season, although they pushed Town close in the reverse fixture.

Town should be at full strength although that no longer includes all-rounder David Sayer,

The younger Sayer brother has decided to join Ramsey’s fight to avoid relegation from Cambs Division One rather than help Town win a title.

Town have been frustrated by the failure to play the Jaidka Cup Final against Bourne.

The popular limited overs competition has been blighted by poor weather, but the last scheduled final date (August 7) was called off as Bourne couldn’t raise a side.

Negotiations between the clubs continue with a Sunday morning slot or even a date at the start of next season being considered.

Market Deeping host neighbours Bourne in the Lincs Premier Division at Outgang Road tomorrow (noon).

FIXTURES

Saturday, August 17

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

(Noon) Premier Division: Peterborough Town v Brixworth, Rushden & Higham Town v Oundle Town.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

(Noon): Market Deeping v Bourne

CambS League

(12.30pm) Division One: Eaton Socon v Wisbech Town, Foxton v Ramsey, Sawston & Babraham v March Town.

(12.30pm) Division Two: Stamford Town v Ufford Park, Waresley v Castor.

Sunday, August 18

UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP (11am-3 days) Easterm Division: Northumberland v Cambridgeshire (at Jesmond).

RUTLAND LEAGUE

(1pm) Division One: Grantham v Oundle Town, King’s Keys v Wisbech Town, March Town v Barnack, Market Deeping v Peterborough Town.