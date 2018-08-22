Peterborough Sports remain perfect, Yaxley beaten at title fancies, fast start from Stamford AFC and George makes a point for Spalding again

Peterborough Sports have enjoyed a perfect start to life in the Evo Stik Southern League.

The city side beat Welwyn Garden City 2-0 last night (August 21) in front of an impressive crowd in excess of 200 at the Bee Arena to make it two wins in two matches in the central Division One.

Peterborough Sports face the camera before their 2-0 win over Welwyn. Photo: James Richardson.

Midfielder Josh McCammon opened the scoring with his first goal in 44 games in the second half before a Welwyn defender obligingly diverted a Josh Moreman cross into his own net.

Sports actually had the ball in the net inside a minute against Welwyn, but a raised flag cut short Avelino Vieira’s celebrations.

The Portuguese frontman rattled the bar with a close-range shot later in the first half after fellow forward Mark Jones had seen a header brilliantly saved at point-blank range by visiting goalkeeper Dan Green.

The crossbar also came to Sports’ rescue early in the second half, but they soon turned their dominance into goals.

Josh Moreman in action for Peterborough Sports against Welwyn. Photo: James Richardson.

They hit the front on the hour when McCammon tucked away his first Sports goal after Moreman nodded down a deep Mitch Griffiths cross.

And the lead doubled 10 minutes later when a Moreman cross, following a burst down the right, was inadvertently helped into his own net by Welwyn defender Jonny Sexton.

207 at Sports

Yaxley couldn’t make it two wins in a row as they were beaten 3-0 at promotion favourites Bedford Town. The Cuckoos conceded early in the game and then twice in the second-half.

Stamford AFC’s fast start in Division One East of the Northern Premier Division continued with 1-0 home win over Loughborough Dynamoes at the Zeeco Stadium. Elliott Putman scored the goal on the half hour in front of 297 fans with a fine strike from a Sam Grouse cross.

George Zuerner scored his second goal in two games for Spalding United as they settled for a second 1-1 draw, this time against AFC Mansfield. Zuerner equalised a first-half strike from former Stamford striker Kieran Wells.

Wisbech travel to Carlton tonight (August 22) seeking their first points.

RESULTS

Tuesday, August 21

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Spalding Utd 1 (Zuerner), AFC Mansfield 1; Stamford 1 (Putman), Loughborough Dynamo 0.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Bedford Town 3, Yaxley 0, Peterborough Sports 2 (McCammon, og), Welwyn Garden City 0.

FIXTURES

Wednesday, August 22

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Carlton Town v Wisbech Town.