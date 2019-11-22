Peterborough Sports boss confident of claiming Kettering Town scalp in the FA Trophy, and all the non-league fixtures

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean is adamant his team can claim another big scalp at the Bee Arena tomorrow (November 23, 3pm).

Sports host local big shots Kettering Town in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

Peterborough Sports players celebrate a goal for Mark Jones against Bromsgrove. Photo: James Richardson.

Kettering play in the division above Sports, but then so do Guiseley who were knocked out of the FA Cup by the rampant city side earlier this season.

And Sports will start the game full of confidence after moving to within a place of the play-offs positions in the Southern League Central Premier Division with a 3-2 home win over Bromsgrove last weekend.

“I really fancy us to beat Kettering,” Sports manager Jimmy Dean said. “I’m not going to try and hide that fact.

“Of course they are favourites. They won our league last season and they are currently in a good place having found some form under a new manager. They will be pumped to beat us as I guess there is little love for Peterborough in Kettering, but my lads will relish the chance to beat them. They certainly won’t be afraid of the challenge.

“We have been so strong at home and I have a front four who, if they repeat their form of last weekend, will give any defence problems.

“We definitely have players capable of playing higher. They can be proud of what the’ve achieved already this season, our first at step three level.

“Considering we’ve had long runs in two FA competitions reaching sixth place in the league is incredible, but we haven’t finished yet.”

Dean is checking on the availabilityof marquee signing Tresor LuaLua, although he might struggle to get selected up front ahead of Dion Sembie-Ferris, Josh Moreman, Mark Jones and Maniche Sani based on last weekend’s performance.

Another new recruit, centre-back Charlie Jemson, the son of form Nottingham Forest player Nigel Jemson, is available, while central defender Marshall Willock is back after making his international debut for Montserrat last weekend.

Kettering are just outside the relegation places in the National North Division after fighting back from 3-0 down to draw 4-4 with Blyth Spartans last Saturday.

They’ve picked up form since former Mansfield and Barrow boss Paul Cox took charge of team affairs.

With 200 visiting fans expected Sports are confident of breaking their attendance record of 435, set at the Guiseley game.

Saturday, November 23

FIXTURES

FA TROPHY

Third qualifying round: Peterborough Sports v Kettering Town.

Northern Premier League

South East Division: Frickley v Spalding, Leek v Stamford, Wisbech v Sheffield.

SOUTHERN League

Central Division One: Welwyn GC v Yaxley

UNITED COUNTIES League

Premier Division: Harborough v Holbeach, ON Chenecks v Peterborough Northern Star, Deeping v Oadby, Pinchbeck v Leicester Nirvana.

Division One: Bourne v Melton, Harrowby v Blackstones, Whittlesey v St Andrews.

EASTERN COUNTIES League

First Division North: March v Great Yarmouth.