Peterborough man stars at Wembley

A Peterborough man was a Wembley hero yesterday (May 12).

Former Stanground School student Carl Piergianni scored a goal to help Salford City beat AFC Fylde 3-0 in the National League play-off final at the National Stadium and reach the Football League for the first time in the club’s history.

Centre-back Piergianni scored with a second-half header from a corner. It was his 12th goal of the season and arrived a day after he was named in the National League ‘team of the year’ for 2018-19.

Piergianni graduated from the Posh Academy and made one appearance for the first-team as an 89th-minute substitute for club legend George Boyd in a 2-1 win over Rochdale at London Road in December 2010. He was released at the end of that season and went on to play for Stockport County, Altrincham and Boston United before joining Salford in 2017.

Salford are the club bankrolled by stars from Manchester United’s class of 1992 including Gary and Philip Neville.

Carl is the son of a top Peterborough footballing legend Franco Piergianni.