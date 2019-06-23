Perfect move for new Peterborough United signing, but club end their interest in Colchester United midfielder

New Peterborough United signing Frankie Kent believes he’s joined the right club at the right time to become a better player and to win things.

The 23 year-old centre-back signed a three-year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday morning (June 22) after Posh agreed an undisclosed ‘considerable’ fee with League Two side Colchester United.

Sammie Szmodics. Photo: Colchester Gazette.

Kent is expected to form a central defensive partnerhsip with experienced defender Mark Beevers who joined Posh last month from Bolton.

Kent, who spent two days mulling over the move with his family after meeting Posh boss Darren Ferguson on Wednesday, will meet up with his new teammates tomorrow (June 24) when the first-team squad report back for pre-season training.

“It’s the right club for me to progress my career,” Kent said. “It’s weird leaving Colchester as I’ve been there since I was 16 and loved every minute of it, but once I heard of Peterborough’s interest I was keen on the move.

“They have a great reputation of developing younger players and I was impressed with what the manager had to tell me on Wednesday when I met him.

“He spoke of how he wants the team to play and how he wants me to play. And the club are going all out to win promotion so, even though I did spend some time talking things over with the family, it was as no-brainer of a decision really.

“It’s the right club and the right time for me. Obviously it’s a step up in standard joining a team who expect to push for promotion from League One, but hopefully I can learn from Mark Beevers and the others.

“I’m desperate to get started.”

Kent is the eighth summer signing for Posh alongside Beevers, Frazer Blake-Tracy (King’s Lynn), Dan Butler (Newport), Niall Mason (unattached), Mo Eisa (Bristol City), Christy Pym (Exeter) and Serhat Tasdemir (AFC Fylde), but Posh have ended their interest in Colchester’s attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics despite having a bid accepted by the League Two side.

Szmodics is expected to move to a Championship club.