Perfect Christmas for Peterborough Sports boss as Cuckoos and Magpies beaten, Stamford pinch the points at Wisbech and Spalding lose

It’s been the perfect Christmas for Liverpool-loving Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean.

Not only are the mighty Reds six points clear at the top of the Premier League after a 4-0 win over Newcastle, Dean’s men are at least two points in front of the rest in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League following a 3-0 win over local rivals Yaxley today (December 26).

Peterborough Sports players celebrate a goal against Yaxley. Photo: James Richardson.

It took a while for Peterborough Sports to hit their straps, but once Mark Jones opened the scoring four minutes into the second-half it was plain sailing. Centre-back Richard Jones, brother of Mark, made it 2-0 15 minutes later with Mark Jones completing the scoring in the final minute against a Yaxley side who had won their four previous league matches.

An excellent crowd of 287 watched the game at the Bee Arena. Sports host fourth-placed Berkhamstead on Saturday (December 29) when 10th-placed Yaxley entertain fellow mid-table residents Barton Rovers.

There was an even bigger crowd of 319 to watch the local Northern League Division One East battle between Wisbech Town and Stamford AFC at the Fenland Stadium. Most would have gone home disappointed though as a 69th minute goal from Joe Boachie sealed a 1-0 win for the Daniels.

Stamford are 10th in the table, but Wisbech are next-to-bottom. It’s very congested towards the bottom though as Spalding, who are 14th, are just four points ahead of Wisbech after their 3-1 reverse at Brighouse Town. Kieran Wells scored a consolation goal for the Tulips 14 minutes from time.

Mark Jones (blue) shoots at goal for Peterborough Sports against Yaxley. Photo: James Richardson.

December 26

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Brighouse Town 3, Spalding Utd 1 (Wells); Wisbech Town 0, Stamford 1 (Boachie).

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Peterborough Sports 3 (M. Jones 2, R. Jones), Yaxley 0.