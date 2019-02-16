OXFORD UNITED v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh seek to get their promotion push back on track

Have your say

Peterborough United seek to get their League One promotion push on back on track by winning at bogey team Oxford United today (February 16, 3pm kick off).

Posh have not won any of their last seven Football League meetings with the Us.

A win today would move Posh to within one point of the play-off places so the return of star man Lee Tomlin following a one-match ban is a huge boost. Centre-back Ryan Tafazolli and Daniel Lafferty are also expected to return to the starting line-up.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

