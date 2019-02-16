OXFORD UNITED v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh leave Tomlin out, but Knight makes his debut

Have your say

Peterborough United have left Lee Tomlin on the substitutes’ bench for the League One match at Oxford United today (February 16, 3pm kick off).

Tomlin is available after serving a one-match suspension, but can’t get back into a side that has won just three of their last 16 League One games.

On-loan Leicester City centre-back Josh Knight makes his Posh debut alongside Brighton loanee Ben White at the heart of the defence. Ryan Tafazolli is again among the substitutes.

Knight replaces Rhys Bennett with Kyle Dempsey is selected ahead of Callum Cooke who is absent from the matchday squad.

Posh have not won any of their last seven Football League meetings with Oxford.

A win today would move Posh to within one point of the play-off places.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jason Naismith, Daniel Lafferty, Josh Knight, Ben White, Alex Woodyard, Kyle Dempsey, Joe Ward, George Cooper, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Ryan Tafazolli, Rhys Bennett, Louis Reed, Lee Tomlin, Matt Godden, Matt Stevens.

Oxford: Simon Eastwood, Rob Dickie, Curtis Nelson, Jamie Hanson, John Mousinho, Cameron Brannagan, Josh Ruffels, Jordan Graham, James Henry, Gavin Whyte, Jerome Sinclair. Substitutes: Jack Stevens, Marcus Browne, Samir Carruthers, Jamie Mackie, Sam Long, Ahmed Kashi, Nico Jones.

Referee: Ross Joyce

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

