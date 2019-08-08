Oxford United v Peterborough United: Iorfa’s wonder strike, Faz was also a Posh match-winner and big-match odds

Peterborough United have a losing record at Oxford United, but there have been some wonderful moments, none more so than Dominic Iorfa’s stunning goal in 1994.
Fleet-footed forward Iorfa - aka the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ - was capable of brilliant moments and his swerving 30-yarder at Oxford’s old Manor Ground was undoubtedly one of the best.
Posh and Oxford were battling away at the bottom of the old Division One at the time. Brian McGorry also scored as Posh won 2-1, not that the result did them any good.
Posh went on to finish 12 points adrift of the rest of the second tier. Oxford finished next-to-bottom and were also relegated.
Posh: Barber. McDonald, Spearing, Greenman, Bradshaw, Welsh, Iorfa, McGorry, Adcock, Charlery. Brissett.
Posh won this fixture last season thanks to Ivan Toney’s second-half strike.
That was a sixth win in 15 Football League games at Oxford for Posh. The home side have won eight.
Toney’s goal broke a run of three successive one-goal defeats for Posh in the fixture.
Their previous success had been a 1-0 win courtesy of a first-half David Farrell goal in August 2000, also in the third tier.
Posh: Tyler, Rea, Drury. Edwards, Scott, Shields, Hanlon, Cullen, Farrell, Green, Clarke. Subs used: Forsyth, Oldfield, Forinton.
The first Posh win in Oxford arrived in a Division Three game at the Manor Ground in 1966.
John Fairbrother, Ollie Conmy and Tommy Watson scored the goals in a 3-0 win that day.
Posh are currently 11/5 with Sky Bet to win tomorrow with Oxford favourites at 11/10 and the draw priced at 12/5.
Over 450 Posh fans have purchased tickets for the game. Tickets can be purchased on the day.