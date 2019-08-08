Oxford United v Peterborough United: Iorfa’s wonder strike, Faz was also a Posh match-winner and big-match odds

Have your say

Peterborough United have a losing record at Oxford United, but there have been some wonderful moments, none more so than Dominic Iorfa’s stunning goal in 1994.

Fleet-footed forward Iorfa - aka the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ - was capable of brilliant moments and his swerving 30-yarder at Oxford’s old Manor Ground was undoubtedly one of the best.

David Farrell scored a winning goal for Posh at Oxford.

Posh and Oxford were battling away at the bottom of the old Division One at the time. Brian McGorry also scored as Posh won 2-1, not that the result did them any good.

Posh went on to finish 12 points adrift of the rest of the second tier. Oxford finished next-to-bottom and were also relegated.

Posh: Barber. McDonald, Spearing, Greenman, Bradshaw, Welsh, Iorfa, McGorry, Adcock, Charlery. Brissett.

Posh won this fixture last season thanks to Ivan Toney’s second-half strike.

That was a sixth win in 15 Football League games at Oxford for Posh. The home side have won eight.

Toney’s goal broke a run of three successive one-goal defeats for Posh in the fixture.

Their previous success had been a 1-0 win courtesy of a first-half David Farrell goal in August 2000, also in the third tier.

Posh: Tyler, Rea, Drury. Edwards, Scott, Shields, Hanlon, Cullen, Farrell, Green, Clarke. Subs used: Forsyth, Oldfield, Forinton.

The first Posh win in Oxford arrived in a Division Three game at the Manor Ground in 1966.

John Fairbrother, Ollie Conmy and Tommy Watson scored the goals in a 3-0 win that day.

Posh are currently 11/5 with Sky Bet to win tomorrow with Oxford favourites at 11/10 and the draw priced at 12/5.

Over 450 Posh fans have purchased tickets for the game. Tickets can be purchased on the day.