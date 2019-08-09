Oxford United boss wary of Peterborough United’s firepower and he believes the game might resemble a basketball match!

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson is wary of the firepower in the Peterborough United starting line-up.

The teams clash in a League One fixture tomorrow (August 10) with Oxford looking to build on a fine draw at title favourites Sunderland last weekend and Posh looking to bounce back from a horror show at home to Fleetwood.

Robinson believes those matches and performances won’t be a factor tomorrow in a game he believes would be full of attacking intent.

Robinson told the Oxford Mail: “On any given day Petreborough can bang five past anybody. They have the firepower to do that. We’re jealous sometimes of their firepower, but it will be a good test. Darren Ferguson is a very good manager and someone I have unbelievable respect for.

“Everyone thinks they’re going to be a very good team this year. We have tremendous respect for them and know how hard our afternoon is going to be.

“I don’t think they’ll sit back. It’s the last thing in their thought process as a club. It could end up at certain stages being a basketball match, but it will be end to end.

“The worry about that is they’ve got top players and if you’re too open they can really hurt you. You have to be cute in your game plan.”