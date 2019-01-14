Outgoing striker failed at Peterborough United as he lost focus

On-loan Peterborough United striker Jason Cummings failed at the ABAX Stadium because he lost focus according to manager Steve Evans.

Cummings will leave Posh before the end of January once parent club Nottingham Forest have sorted out another temporary move for the 23 year-old.

Posh left-back Colin Daniel in action.

It’s a disappointing end to Cummings’ Posh career. He scored six goals in August to claim the League One player-of-the-month award, but has netted scored just twice since then.

Posh will try and replace the Scottish international as his departure will leave them with just Ivan Toney, Matt Godden and rookie Matt Stevens as out and out strikers.

“Jason was sensational when he first got here,” Evans stated. “He looked like the top end Championship striker he is, but off the field stuff then affected his focus and he’s not been the same since.

“A successful side needs all its players to be focussed and to work hard. Jason is a great lad and he will prove again what a top player he is, but it’s not happened for him here which is a shame.

“We will try and replace him, but theere is a need to balance the squad so others will have to leave first.”

Evans wouldn’t discuss possible outgoings today (January 14), but the Peterborough Telegraph understands Lincoln remain favourites to sign midfielder Mark O’Hara.

Reports also suggest that out-of-favour left-back Colin Daniel has rejected the chance to move to Southend, while midfielder Jermaine Anderson is wanted by National League title challengers Salford City.

Posh have a behind-closed doors game tomorrow (January 15) for their fringe players and Evans is then expected to attend Luton Town’s FA Cup third round replay with Sheffield Wednesday at Kenilworth Road.

Posh travel to Luton for a League One game on Saturday (January 19).

Darren Ferguson, who watched Posh beat Rochdale 2-1 on Saturday, is understood to have applied for the vacant manager’s job at Luton.