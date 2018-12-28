Out-of-form Peterborough United face one of their toughest tests in Accrington

Out-of-form Peterborough United head to one of League One’s most difficult destinations tomorrow (December 29) when they will tackle Accrington Stanley at the Crown Ground.

Posh have won just one of their last eight League One matches and are clinging onto the last play-off place after a Boxing Day defeat at Barnsley.

Joe Ward in action for Posh against Accrington earlier this season.

A decisive win tomorrow and Posh could move back upto fourth, but defeat and a win for Doncaster at Gillingham could leave Posh outside the play-off zone for the first time this season.

Posh haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, but they’ve played poorly in their last two matches with a home draw with Walsall preceding the Barnsley loss. They could also have defensive issues as Ryan Tafazolli (groin), Jason Naismith (knee) and Sebastien Bassong (knee) are all struggling for fitness.

On-loan midfielder Jamie Walker has been ruled out because of injury.

“Accrington is one of the toughest places to visit,” Posh boss Steve Evans stated. “It’s a cramped stadium, but Accrington play those conditions well. They also have a good manager and good players which helps so we will need to show improvement to get a result.

“Accrington have wingers in Sean McConville and Jordan Clark who match quality with workrate. They have Billy Kee who is an excellent finisher as well.

“But we can win there even if we have to patch up the defence again.

“We have some very good players at this club. Some are having a dip in form which we need to put right and it’s crucial we get a result tomorrow and then against Scunthorpe on New Year’s Day to keep in touch before the transfer window opens.

“I know exactly what this team needs. Three or four new players is the aim and if we get them we will be strong contenders for the rest of the season.”

Accrington are chasing a win double over Posh having won 1-0 at the ABAX Stadium in October. They subsequently had a dip in form, but they’ve won their last two matches at Plymouth and at home to Shrewsbury.

They are seven points behind Posh in ninth place.