One Peterborough United player-of-the-year reckons he can get better

Peterborough United winger Joe Ward reflected with pride on a fine personal season before promising to improve further in the 2019-20.

Ward (23) picked up the player-of-the-year prize from the biggest Posh supporters group, PISA (Peterborough Independent Supporters Association), before finishing his first full season at the club with a goal and an assist in the 3-1 win over Burton Albion in last League One game of the season at the ABAX Stadium (May 4).

Joe Ward celebrates his goal for Posh against Burton.

It was a strong finish to the season by Ward who missed a couple of games late on to be with his ill father.

Ward was signed from non-league Woking - after scoring an FA Cup goal against Posh - by former manager Grant McCann in January, 2018. He was a bit-part player for the rest of that season, but appeared in 52 games, in a variety of positions, and scored five goals in 2018-19 campaign.

“I was very pleased to win a player-of-the-season award,” Ward told PUTV. “I knew when I first came here that it would be a big step-up, but I was determined to do the best I could and see where it took me.

“And I’m delighted with how it went last season. I’ve played in a few different positions and although it would be ideal to nail down one position having that versatility has also been a help. I don’t mind playing on the right or the left and I am confident I can do even better next season.

“It was a hard time for me at the end of the season, but I have some great people close to me and they helped me through it. Football helped as well and it was great on a personal note to finish with one of my best performances.

“A goal and an assist for Ivan Toney’s goal was pleasing. My goal was a tap-in, but as a wide player in this team it’s important to get in the penalty area ready for crosses. It’s the only tap-in I scored all season,

“I’ve had lots of encouragement all season. It fills you with confidence to hear and read praise from the chairman and the manager. It meant I could go and play without any fear.

“I’m already looking forward to next season. I will be raring to go in pre-season and determined to start the new season well.”

Posh players are due to report back for first-team training on June 24. They have a five-day training camp in La Manga, Spain from July 4.