One Peterborough United player-of-the-year reckons he can get better

Joe Ward collects his Posh player-of-the-year prize.
Joe Ward collects his Posh player-of-the-year prize.
0
Have your say

Peterborough United winger Joe Ward reflected with pride on a fine personal season before promising to improve further in the 2019-20.

Ward (23) picked up the player-of-the-year prize from the biggest Posh supporters group, PISA (Peterborough Independent Supporters Association), before finishing his first full season at the club with a goal and an assist in the 3-1 win over Burton Albion in last League One game of the season at the ABAX Stadium (May 4).

Joe Ward celebrates his goal for Posh against Burton.

Joe Ward celebrates his goal for Posh against Burton.

It was a strong finish to the season by Ward who missed a couple of games late on to be with his ill father.

Ward was signed from non-league Woking - after scoring an FA Cup goal against Posh - by former manager Grant McCann in January, 2018. He was a bit-part player for the rest of that season, but appeared in 52 games, in a variety of positions, and scored five goals in 2018-19 campaign.

“I was very pleased to win a player-of-the-season award,” Ward told PUTV. “I knew when I first came here that it would be a big step-up, but I was determined to do the best I could and see where it took me.

“And I’m delighted with how it went last season. I’ve played in a few different positions and although it would be ideal to nail down one position having that versatility has also been a help. I don’t mind playing on the right or the left and I am confident I can do even better next season.

“It was a hard time for me at the end of the season, but I have some great people close to me and they helped me through it. Football helped as well and it was great on a personal note to finish with one of my best performances.

“A goal and an assist for Ivan Toney’s goal was pleasing. My goal was a tap-in, but as a wide player in this team it’s important to get in the penalty area ready for crosses. It’s the only tap-in I scored all season,

“I’ve had lots of encouragement all season. It fills you with confidence to hear and read praise from the chairman and the manager. It meant I could go and play without any fear.

“I’m already looking forward to next season. I will be raring to go in pre-season and determined to start the new season well.”

Posh players are due to report back for first-team training on June 24. They have a five-day training camp in La Manga, Spain from July 4.