One of the all-time great Peterborough United players has passed away

Ian Ross, one of the greatest Peterborough United defenders of all-time, has died aged 72.

Ross joined Posh in 1976 from Aston Villa and formed a superb central defensive partnership with Chris Turner.

In the 1977-78 season Ross and Turner were major players as Posh just missed out on a first ever promotion to the second tier on goal difference. Posh conceded a club record low of 33 goals in 46 games that season.

Ross played 131 times for Posh scoring one goal.

Ross started his career at Liverpool under their great manager Bill Shankly and played in Europe for the Reds. He made just 42 appearances in six seasons for Liverpool before moving to Aston Villa where he would win promotion to the old First Division and won a League Cup Final at Wembley.

Ross made 175 appearances for Villa before joining Posh where he finished his playing career.

Ross went on to coach Wolves and he was manager of Huddersfield Town in 1992 when Posh beat them in a memorable two-legged Division Three play-off semi-final.

His great mate and defensive ally was the manager of Posh at the time.