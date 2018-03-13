ON-THE-WHISTLE-REPORT: Bury 0 Peterborough United 1: Posh commit a robbery in Greater Manchester to power into the play-off places

Peterborough United burgled three League One points at Bury tonight (March 13) to power into the play-off places for the first time since the end of December.

Relegation-haunted Bury had thrown everything at Posh in the second-half, but could find no way past a defence superbly marshalled by captain Jack Baldwin.

And then, in the 90th minute, one moment of quality from main men Marcus Maddison and Jack Marriott sent 175 travelling fans into raptures. Maddison’s pass was a beauty and matched by Marriott’s precise lob to make it two wins in two games for new manager Steve Evans.

Evans made just one change to his starting line-up with Danny Lloyd replacing Omar Bogle and playing just off sole striker Marriott.

It took a while for the slightly amended shape to generate any momentum, but once Jay O’Shea had fired wide for the home side in the first minute, and George Miller’s shot from a tight angle had been parried by Posh ‘keeper Jonathan Bond, the visitors started to extert control.

As much as anyone could dominate on a pitch more suited to motocross than football. Posh tried to combat the surface difficulties by playing forward quickly and they managed to keep Bury pinned back as a result,.

Scoring chances were at a premium though with home centre-backs Adam Thompson and Peter Clarke both blocking Marriott shots and the latter then stuck out a boot to keep Marriott’s volley out of harm’s way after a fine Andrew Hughes cross.

Lloyd started to work his way into the game in the latter part of the second-half and he had a shot from the edge of the area saved by Bury ‘keeper Connor Ripley.

Bury started the second half as brightly as they had started the first-half with Bond reacting well to save a Neil Danns header after some fine play down the left.

Bond also did well to beat away Danny Mayor’s free kick and the same player blazed wide from the edge of the area after a decent passing move.

Bury were now passing the ball around neatly and after one patient move big Rohan Ince sliced a good chance wide. Baldwin then blocked a Miller shot after the striker had advanced menacingly on goal.

Posh threatened only occasionally with Marriott seeing another shot blocked after Maddison’s through ball.

Substitute Omar Bogle almost made an instant impact 20 minutes from time with a lovely pass which freed Marriott. He set up Lloyd who wasted the chance with a poor piece of control.

Bury sent numerous balls into the Posh area and looked the likeliest winners until a dramatic 90th-minute goal created and scored by the two men whio have done most to get their side into the top six.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Joe Ward (sub Omar Bogle, 70 mins), Marcus Maddison, Danny Lloyd (sub George Cooper, 86 mins), Jack Marriott.

Unused substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Ryan Tafazolli, Junior Morias, Michael Doughty, Jermaine Anderson

Bury: Connor Ripley, Craig Jones (sub Phil Edwards, 46 mins), Greg Leigh, Adam Thompson, Peter Clarke, Danny Mayor, Jay O’Shea, Rohan Ince, Neil Danns (sub James Hanson, 78 mins), Harry Bunn, George Miller.

Unused substitutes: Joe Murphy, Andrew Tutte, Stephen Dawson, Callum Styles, Tsun Dai.

Goals: Posh - Marriott (90 mins).

Cautions: Bury - Ince (foul).

Referee: David Webb.

Attendance: 2,784 (175 Posh).