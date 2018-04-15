OBITUARY: RIP Ron Cooper, a Peterborough United FA Cup hero

A member of Peterborough United’s FA quarter-final team has passed away.

Ron Cooper, right-back in the side that beat Arsenal at London Road on their way to a quarter-final defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 1965, died at Cedars Care Home in Bourne on Friday (April 13) aged 79.

Ron Cooper (bottom row, second right) with the 1964-65 Posh squad.

Cooper made 12 Midland League appearances for Posh between 1958-1960, but had to wait until the 1963-64 season for his Football League debut. He went on to make 150 first-team appearances, scoring once in a 3-2 defeat at Coventry City in October, 1963 in front of over 29,000 fans.

Cooper left the club at the end of the 1967-68 season aged 30. He was awarded a testimonial for 10 years service against Brian Clough’s Derby when 5,000 fans turned up. Clough played and scored.

Cooper went on to play for Stamford Town and to manage Bourne in the late 1970s.