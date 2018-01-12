OBITUARY: Peterborough United mourn the passing of a former midfielder at the age of 50

Peterborough United are mourning the death of a former club transfer record signing, at the age of 50.

John McGlashan passed away earlier this week. He also played for Fulham, Cambridge United and Millwall as well as several Scottish clubs. He finished his playing career at Arbroath, a club he also managed.

John McGlashan in action for Posh against Derby.

Lil Fuccillo signed midfielder McGlashan for a reported £100,000 from Millwall in January 1993. He was a rugged rather than stylish footballer, but he created goals in his first two Posh appearances, notably in a stunning come-from-behind 3-2 at Derby County in a Championship fixture.

McGlashan went on to play 54 times for Posh, scoring five goals. ‘Spender’, as he was affectionately known, was perhaps best remembered for his part in a 2-2 draw at Cambridge United, a result secured by two late goals, one arriving after McGlashan had physically terrified the home goalkeeper.

McGlashan left Posh in November 1994, joining Rotherham on a free transfer.

McGlashan was also known as a lovely, kind, humble person. He was ill for some time before his passing.