Peterborough United begin their campaign in the Leasing.com Trophy against local rivals Northampton Town at Sixfields tonight (Tuesday, September 3, kick-off 7.30pm).

Posh will ring the changes against the League Two outfit but are still expecting a strong run in a competition they won under current boss Darren Ferguson back in 2014. Team news, live action and a full-time report will all be covered in our blog below.