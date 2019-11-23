Nigel Clough says Burton dominated Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United were dominated by Burton Albion today (November 23) according to Brewers boss Nigel Clough,

Clough, who was cautioned in the second-half for dissent, felt his side restricted League One’s top scorers to ‘next-to-nothing’ before Joe Ward smashed one into the top corner from 30 yards in the first minute of added time to seal three points for Posh.

Clough told his club’s official website: “It was very harsh for us to lose a game that we controlled almost from start to finish that way. It was a very composed, disciplined, mature performance in the first half and we created numerous opportunities, but didn’t get that goal.

“That leaves you open to someone putting a screamer in and that seems to happen to us with too much regularity - it happened at Salford in the FA Cup recently and again today. A lot of the time those fly into the stands, but they seem to be going in the back of our nets at the moment.

“We had two great chances early on, but Scott Fraser missed the target and then so did John Brayford. Then we put one across the goal and Lucas Akins should finish but is inches away from it.

“Even in the second half we had chances and situations.

“This a free-scoring team who are near the top of the table, but we restricted them to next to nothing and they would have probably been content with a 0-0 at the stage they put one in.

“It’s a bit feast or famine for us at the moment. We got four the other night with some brilliant finishes and we can’t get one today from similar situations.”

Burton remain 15th in the table, 12 places and 11 points behind Posh, but with games in hand on most other teams.