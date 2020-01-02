New Peterborough United signing to arrive before the weekend?

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is hopeful the club will make their first signing of the January transfer window before the third round FA Cup tie at Burnley on Saturday (January 4).

Posh are desperate for new midfielders and their attacking options were dimished again as Siriki Dembele faces a three-game ban foollowing a red card in yesterday’s 2-1 League One defeat at Lincoln City.

After that game Ferguson said: “We will hopefully get a couple of new players in during January and we might get one in before the Burnley game.

“We were waiting on conformation last night.”