New Peterborough United signing tipped to take League One by storm

Peterborough United signing Frankie Kent will make the step up to League One comfortably according to his former boss.

Colchester manager John McGreal is disappointed to lose his club’s reigning player-of-the-year, but delighted the 23 year-old has joined a club likely to be pushing for promotion to the Championship.

Kent has signed a three-year contract at Posh for an undisclosed fee.

McGreal told the Colchester Gazette: “I’m disappointed to see Frankie go from a selfish point of view, knowing what a season he had last year.

“He got Player-of-the-Year and he finished the season as our captain, which he’s done for me a number of times.

“I’m also disappointed to see him go because I’ve known him since he was 16 years of age and we’ve had a brilliant relationship throughout.

“But on the other hand, I’m absolutely delighted for him that he’s joined a team pushing to get out of League One.

“Peterborough are making big noises and they’ve made some big money signings early on.

“There were obviously other clubs interested but he’s gone and spoken to Darren (Ferguson) and Frank has picked a club where he feels he can progress and play at a good standard.

“He’ll easily do that because as we’ve seen over a number of years since I’ve been here anyway, he’s more or less played every game.

“I’m gutted to lose him because he’s been outstanding, but also delighted.

“He’d have been out of contract at the club next summer and then you wonder ‘would he stay after that contract?’ so that was a decision that would have had to be made.

“But I’m delighted he’s gone to a good club that looks like it’s going to give it a go and try and get in the Championship.”