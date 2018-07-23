New Peterborough United signing suffers an injury blow, star men to to stay (for now) and two-player battle for the club captaincy

New Peterborough United signing Adam King could miss the first month of the League One season.

The 22 year-old twisted his knee in the pre-season friendly at Bedford earlier this month and missed the Posh training camp in Portugal last week.

Jack Marriott celebrates a goal for Posh against Louletano. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh boss Steve Evans has now revealed King will be out of action for the next six weeks. Posh open their League One campaign at home to Bristol Rovers on August 4.

King is one of four central midfielders signed by Evans in the close season. The club also have playmaker Anton Rodgers on trial.

Evans is now preparing Posh for pre-season friendlies at Gainsborough Trinity tomorrow (July 24) and Potton United on Wednesday (July 25). Players are expected to play for the full 90 minutes in those games and there could be appearances from striker Jack Marriott and Marcus Maddison whose expected moves away from the ABAX Stadium have yet to materialise.

There’s still a chance both could be involved against Rovers. Derby County have seen multiple bids for Marriott knocked back, while a different Championship club have activated Maddison’s release clause of £2.5 million, but are reluctant to agree to Posh demands the fee is paid up front. Maddison didn’t travel to Portugal, but was expected to train with the first-team squad today.

Alex Woodyard is a contender for the Posh captaincy.

Marriott played, and scored twice, in Posh’s 5-2 friendly win at Louletano on Saturday.

“The chairman has told me to plan for Jack and Marcus to be available until he tells me otherwise,” Evans revealed. “He’s been up front with me all summer. He won’t sell either player on the cheap. He’d rather keep them at the club than do that.

“It’s possible both will be involved in the friendlies this week, but obviously things can change. The plan is to give players 90 minutes apiece in these games, but nothing should be drawn as far as the first League One game is concerned from the teams I send to each fixture. I am still working on combinations and partnerships.

“We’ve had a great week in Portugal. There’s still plenty for us to work on as far as team shape and performance is concerned, but the attitude of the players has been first class.

“It’s a shame about Adam King. He was the victim of a bad tackle at Bedford and will be out for six weeks, but at least we havn’t picked up any more knocks in Portugal.

“Anton is still with us and he’s getting better and fitter. There is no rush to make a decision on him, but he has shown some moments of quality with his passing this summer.”

Either right-back Jason Naismith or midfielder Alex Woodyard will skipper Posh this season. Evans will make a decision ahead of Saturday’s (July 28) friendly with Bolton at the ABAx Stadium.