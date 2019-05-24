New Peterborough United signing is aiming for a speedy return to the Championship

New Peterborough United signing Mark Beevers is planning a one-season stay in League One.

The 29 year-old centre-back won promotion with Bolton Wanderers from the third tier in the 2016-17 season and has played in the Championship for the Trotters in the last two seasons.

Mark Beevers celebrates a goal for Bolton at Norwich City last season. Photo: Daniel Hambury PA.

He fell out of contract at the troubled club as relegation back to League One was confirmed in May. He was part of a torrid last season at Wanderers where crippling financial issues finally led to Administration.

Bolton will start the League One season with a 12-point deduction as a result, but their experienced central defender will be part of a squad expected to be among the promotion favourites.

“Events at Bolton have been well documented,” Beevers said. “What happened was a crying shame and it crept into our performances on the field. I’ve never known anything like it before in my career, but it will be nice to be able to concentrate purely on football next season.

“It’s a move that excites me. I spoke to the manager a few times since the end of the season and I liked what he had to say. The plans for the club on and off the field are really attractive. I’m confident I can adapt to the way the manager wants to play.

Mark Beevers makes a tackle for Bolton at Leeds last season.

“From the outside Peterborough have always looked like a top League One side. They play attacking entertaining football, they score lots of goals and I can’t wait to get going down there. I am really good friends with Ben Alnwick (former Posh goalkeeper) and he had nothing negative to say about the club.

“I will bring some good experience to the group. When I’ve played for successful sides there has always been a good mix of experienced players and young, hungry players. You need quality all over the pitch, but you also have to be together as a team.

“When Bolton won promotion from League One we were a really close group. We looked out for each other, particularly on Tuesday nights away from home. You have to look out for your pals.

“I’ve looked at the Peterborough squad and there are some excellent players there already. I expect to be pushing for the top six if not the top two. I want to be involved in a promotion push and I think I will be.

“It’s nice to get the move sorted early. Roll on June 24th when we come in for pre-season training!”