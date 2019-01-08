New Peterborough United signing hopes to deliver energy, goals and assists

Latest signing Kyle Dempsey wants to rediscover his goal touch and propel Peterborough United to the League One play-offs and promotion.

The 23 year-old midfielder accepts he’s been given a great opportunity to rescue a frustrating season by joining Posh from League One rivals Fleetwood on loan until the end of the season.

Kyle Dempsey (right) in action for Fleetwood against Posh in 2016.

Dempsey was a regular Fleetwood starter for two full seaasons before Joey Barton arrived as manager last summer. He’s fallen out of favour to the extent of making just five League One starts in the current campaign.

Dempsey had burst onto the Football League scene with some terific attacking performances for Carlisle which yielded 11 goals in just over 50 appearances, but since leaving the Cumbrians he’s managed just five goals in the past four-and-a-half years.

“I want to get back to scoring and creating goals,” Dempsey told the official Posh media team. “For some reason I’ve shied away from the opposition penalty area in the last couple of years, but the manager here says he’s signed me because I can get box to box and cause problems for defences.

“This is a great opportunity for me. I was pleased to hear about Peterborough’s interest a couple of weeks ago. The League One table shows how strong a club they are and it’s the ideal opportunity to turn a frustrating season into a successful one.

“I’d played week in week out for two full seasons until this one. I only missed one game last season and I have experience of the play-offs from a couple of seasons ago when Fleetwood were beaten by Bradford.

“My aim now is to get into the team on Saturday and then stay there and help the club into the play-offs and then promotion. I hope to bring plenty of energy as well as goals and assists.”

Dempsey is ineligible for tomorrow’s (January 9) Checkatrade Trophy tie at Chelsea so must wait for the League One game at home to Rochdale on Saturday (January 12) to make his debut.

Dempsey is the third loan signing by Posh this month after defenders Ben White (Brighton) and Dan Lafferty (Sheffield United). The expected return of playmaker Lee Tomlin from Cardiff would make it four loan signings.