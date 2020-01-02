New Peterborough United signing could arrive before the weekend as Posh are linked with Huddersfield Town midfielder

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is hopeful the club will make their first signing of the January transfer window before the third round FA Cup tie at Burnley on Saturday (January 4).

Posh are desperate for new midfielders and their attacking options were diminished again as Siriki Dembele faces a three-game ban following a red card in yesterday’s 2-1 League One defeat at Lincoln City.

Posh star Marcus Maddison in action against Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

After that game Ferguson said: “We will hopefully get a couple of new players in during January and we might get one in before the Burnley game.

“We were waiting on conformation last night.”

Posh were today (January 2) linked with Huddersfield Town’s attacking midfielder Reece Brown. Brown (23) only moved to the Championship strugglers in the summer after a couple of impressive seasons at Forest Green, but has made just one appearance for the Terriers and is out of favour under their new boss Danny Cowley.