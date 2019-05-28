New Peterborough United full-back wants to emulate George Boyd and Aaron Mclean

Peterborough United’s history of developing non-league footballers was a major attraction for new left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy.

The 23 year-old is fresh from helping King’s Lynn to promotion to the National North Division and ready to follow the path trodden by the likes of George Boyd, Craig Mackail-Smith and current Posh coach Aaron Mclean, all of whom became club superstars after arriving from outside the Football League.

George Boyd (right) with another Posh legend Tommy Robson.

It’s bigger step up though for Blake-Tracy, but one he’s convinced he can take in his stride. He’s signed a two-year contract with Posh.

“I had a number of offers at the end of last season,” Blake-Tracy said. “But coming to Peterborough was an easy decision for me to make.

“I came in for a day’s trial last season and enjoyed the atmosphere around the place. The vibe was great and I enjoyed the day. I guess they liked what they saw as well as they signed me.

“Peterborough’s history with non-league players is so strong they are the perfect fit for me. They have helped so many non-league players to develop and progress and I hope it will happen for me as well.

“I’m already training hard for next season. I’ve come from a part-time club so full-time training will be new to me, but I want to be as ready as I can be for the intensity and the physicality of League One.

“I am a modern full-back I guess. I love to get forward, but I also love defending.

“I had a great two years at King’s Lynn and I’m really happy to have left with the club on a high by winning promotion.”

Posh did not reveal a fouth new signing of the summer as expected yesterday (May 27), but another fresh face should be at the ABAX Stadium by the end of the week.