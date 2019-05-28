New Peterborough United full-back wants to emulate George Boyd and Aaron Mclean

Peterborough United’s history of developing non-league footballers was a major attraction for new left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy.
The 23 year-old is fresh from helping King’s Lynn to promotion to the National North Division and ready to follow the path trodden by the likes of George Boyd, Craig Mackail-Smith and current Posh coach Aaron Mclean, all of whom became club superstars after arriving from outside the Football League.
It’s bigger step up though for Blake-Tracy, but one he’s convinced he can take in his stride. He’s signed a two-year contract with Posh.
“I had a number of offers at the end of last season,” Blake-Tracy said. “But coming to Peterborough was an easy decision for me to make.
“I came in for a day’s trial last season and enjoyed the atmosphere around the place. The vibe was great and I enjoyed the day. I guess they liked what they saw as well as they signed me.
“Peterborough’s history with non-league players is so strong they are the perfect fit for me. They have helped so many non-league players to develop and progress and I hope it will happen for me as well.
“I’m already training hard for next season. I’ve come from a part-time club so full-time training will be new to me, but I want to be as ready as I can be for the intensity and the physicality of League One.
“I am a modern full-back I guess. I love to get forward, but I also love defending.
“I had a great two years at King’s Lynn and I’m really happy to have left with the club on a high by winning promotion.”
Posh did not reveal a fouth new signing of the summer as expected yesterday (May 27), but another fresh face should be at the ABAX Stadium by the end of the week.