New Peterborough United boss saw plenty of positives after a last-gasp wonder strike secured a draw

New Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists there were plenty of positives to take from a 2-2 League One draw at next-to-bottom Bristol Rovers.

Posh twice came from behind to pinch a point with goals from Ivan Toney and substitute Joe Ward. Ward scored with a stunning 25-yard strike in the 90th minute.

The point consolidated Posh’s sixth place, but they are now just two points ahead of Grant McCann’s Doncaster who have two matches in hand.

“Credit to the players for coming from behind twice to get a point in a very difficult fixture,” Ferguson said.

“For the first 25 minutes I wished I was still sat in my living room. Bristol Rovers started the game much better than us, They were quicker to every ball and deserved to get in front.

“We settled down in the second half and controlled the game though. I am never happy with a draw, but when you are losing approaching the last minute I’ll take it.

“It was a great goal from Joe and that was one of many positives I can take from the game. We didn’t play particularly well, but we still created chances.

“Lee Tomlin’s pass for the first goal was an outstanding piece of vision and we had great chances to score either side of half-time through Ivan Toney and Matt Godden.

“We will take the point and move on to the next game. I knew this would be a difficult game as we’d only had two days to prepare for how we wanted to play.

“We will now work on improving the bad things and maintaining the good things.

“We didn’t do the basics well in the first-half and the two goals were poor ones from our point of view. We missed four tackles in the middle of the park for the second goal. That’s not good enough and the players know it.

“But they are a good bunch of boys. I just want them to enjoy their football and play with a smile on their face and they did that in the second half.

“We told them at half-time to keep believing in what they were doing and they rewarded for that with a special goal to get us a point.”

Ferguson’s latest homecoming will take place against Plymouth at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (February 2).