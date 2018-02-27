NEW MANAGER POLL: Evans is odds on favourite, but who do you want to be the next Peterborough United manager?

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans is the odds on favourite to become the next Peterborough United manager.

According to SkyBet Evans is the 8/15 favourite to replace Grant McCann who was dismissed in Sunday evening (February 25) , well clear of the rest of the field headed by recently sacked Fleetwood Town manager Uwe Rosler.

David Oldfield, McCann’s assistant, will be in caretaker charge of tonight’s (February 27) League One clash against Walsall at the ABAX Stadium, if the game goes ahead in freezing conditions.

But the Peterborough Telegraph wants to know who you would like to succeed man by voting in our poll.

LATEST ODDS

8/15 Steve Evans

8/1 Uwe Rosler

12/1 David Oldfield

14/1 Danny Cowley, Gareth Ainsworth, Mark Warburton.

16/1 Stuart McCall.

18/1 Frank Lampard, Keith Curle, Michael Appleton, Sol Campbell.

20/1 Alan Stubbs, Craig Bellamy, David Unsworth, Gary Bowyer, Jon Whitney, Phil Brown.

22/1 David Weir, Dean Holden, Steven Gerrard.