NEW MANAGER LATEST: Big names linked with Peterborough United job, but local man is the favourite

Premier League playing legends Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are among some fanciful names in the betting to succeed Grant McCann as Peterborough United manager.

McCann was sacked last night (February 25) and city man, and Posh fan, Steve Evans is now the 2/1 favourite to succeed him. There’s only one problem with that and that’s Evans’ current role as manager of League Two promotion candidates Mansfield Town.

Frank Lampard (centre) and Steven Gerrard (right).

Caretaker-manager David Oldfield is next in the betting at Sky Bet at 4/1, the same price as former Brentford, Wigan and Fleetwood manager Uwe Rosler. Rosler was sacked as Fleetwood manager recently after overseeing seven straight defeats.

Oldfield is not thought to be a serious contender, although he will be in charge should Posh’s home match with Walsall go ahead tomorrow (February 27),

But it’s the presence of former England stars Lampard (18/1) and Gerrard (22/1) that catches the eye, however unlikely their arrival at the ABAX Stadium. Gerrard is currently doing a fine job coaching Liverpool Under 18s.

Former Bolton and Hibs boss Alan Stubbs, current Lincoln chief Danny Cowley, current Carlisle manager Keith Curle, ex-Rangers and Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton and Leicester City’s assistant manager Michael Appleton are all prominent in the betting.

Posh caretaker-manager David Oldfield (left) with Grant McCann.

Stubbs, whose Hibs side were renowned for playing the attractive football Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony demands, and Warburton are available now, but Cowley is building something special at Lincoln and is unlikely to be tempted, while Appleton will be earning far more with the Foxes than Posh could pay him.

Two-time Posh boss Darren Ferguson is absent from the early betting.

Laughably current Posh director of football Barry Fry is listed at 33/1, alongside top pundit Gary Neville. There’s more chance of Dele Alli staying on his feet in the penalty area than Fry returning to a post he held for a decade from 1996.

Latest SkyBet odds 3.30pm, February 26

Barry Fry (right) with Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

2/1 Steve Evans

4/1 David Oldfield, Uwe Rosler

8/1 Mark Warburton.

14/1 Danny Cowley.

16/1 Michael Appleton

18/1 Frank Lampard. Keith Curle, Sol Campbell.

20/1 Alan Stubbs, Craig Bellamy, David Unsworth, Gary Bowyer, Jon Whitney. Phil Brown.

22/1 David Weir, Steven Gerrard.

25/1 Gary Megson, Russell Slade, Shaun Derry, Steve McClaren.

33/1 Barry Fry, Gary Neville.