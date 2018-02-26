NEW MANAGER LATEST: Big names linked with Peterborough United job

Premier League playing legends Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are among some fanciful names in the betting to succeed Grant McCann as Peterborough United manager.

McCann was sacked last night (February 25) and caretaker-manager David Oldfield is currently the favourite at 8/1 to take over with Sky Bet. Oldfield is not thought to be a serious contender, although he will be in charge should Posh’s home match with Walsall go ahead tomorrow (February 27),

Frank Lampard (centre) and Steven Gerrard (right).

But’s it’s the presence of former England stars Lampard (16/1) and Gerrard (16/1) that catches the eye, however unlikely their arrival at the ABAX Stadium.

Former Bolton and Hibs boss Alan Stubbs, current Lincoln chief Danny Cowley, current Carlisle manager Keith Curle, ex-Rangers and Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton and Leicester City’s assistant manager Michael Appleton are next in the betting at 12/1.

Stubbs, whose Hibs side were renowned for playing the attractive football Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony demands, and Warburton are available now, but Cowley is building something special at Lincoln and is unlikely to be tempted, while Appleton will be earning far more with the Foxes than Posh could pay him.

Suprisingly city man, and Posh fan Steve Evans, is not listed. He’s currently overseeing Mansfield Town’s push for promotion from League Two. Two-time Posh boss Darren Ferguson is also absent from the early betting.

Posh caretaker-manager David Oldfield (left) with Grant McCann.

Laughably current Posh director of football Barry Fry is listed at 25/1. There’s more chance of Dele Alli staying on his feet in the penalty area than Fry returning to a post he held for a decade from 1996.

Latest SkyBet odds:

8/1 David Oldfield

12/1 Alan Stubbs, Danny Cowley, Jon Whitney, Keith Curle, Mark Warburton, Michael Appleton.

Barry Fry (right) with Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

16/1 David Unsworth, Frank Lampard, Gary Bowyer, Sol Campbell, Uwe Rosler.

18/1 Steven Gerrard.

20/1 Craig Bellamy, David Weir, Phil Brown,

25/1 Barry Fry