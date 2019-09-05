Netherton United earn glamour FA Vase tie after stunning win

Netherton United’s reward for a stunning FA Vase win at higher-level Downham Town is a home tie with 2010 finalists Wroxham and their all-star squad on September 14.

The Yachtsmen are a leading side in the Eastern Counties Premier Division and boast former Norwich City players Grant Holt and Simon Lappin in their ranks.

Former Norwich City star Grant Holt plays for Wroxham.

Former Posh star Adam Drury is the Norfolk club’s assistant manager.

It’s a glamour tie for a Netherton side who play two divisions below Wroxham and a fitting reward after the club’s first ever FA Vase win.

Outstanding striker Robbie Ellis scored twice with Ritchie Baines and Frazer Sturgess also on target.

“We were outstanding,” enthused delighted Netherton manager Jon Harrison.

“We went there with a game plan and every player stuck to it and put a shift in, and then our quality shone through.

“I’m so proud of them after last week’s poor result and performance.

“Every player was great but a special mention for Robbie Ellis. Downham just couldn’t live with him. He scored twce and set the other two up in a real man-of-the-match performance.”

It was a terrific bounce back from Netherton who had been thumped 4-1 at Stamford Lions in their previous outing, a first Peterborough Premier Division defeat of the season. Netherton will have to be ‘on it’ again on Saturday (September 7) as they travel to extravagantly talented and exciting Peterborough North End Sports in the first round of the Petreborough Senior Cup.

Sports are managed by Ryan Woods, a key man in Netherton’s quad-winning squad of two seasons ago.

“It’s certainly another tough game for us,” Harrison added. “Ryan is a good friend of mine and I’m proud of how well he’s doing as a manager.

“He’s assembled a great squad full of talent who give him everything they’ve got so we’ll have to match this week’s performance if we’re to have a chance.”

Former Wales schoolboy cap Sturgess is in the process of leaving Deeping Rangers for United Counties Premier Division rivals Peterborough Northern Star, but will play for Netherton until that transfer is completed.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, September 7

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Peterborough Senior Cup

First round: Long Sutton Athletic v Stamford Lions, Peterborough North End Sports v Netherton United.

Premier Division: FC Parson Drove v ICA Sports, Ketton v Thorney, Leverington Sports v Moulton Harrox, Peterborough Polonia v Oakham United, Uppingham Town v Tydd.