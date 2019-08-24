Much more to come from in-form Peterborough United warns manager Darren Ferguson after MK Dons thrashing

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson sent out a warning to the rest of League One by declaring there is more to come from in his in-form team.

Posh thumped MK Dons 4-0 at stadium:mk today (August 24) with goals from Mo Eisa (2), Marcus Maddison and Ivan Toney.

Record signing Eisa now has four goals in his last three matches, while Toney has scored in each of the last three. Maddison’s first goal of the season was a screamer from 30 yards.

Back-to-back away wins at Southend and MK Dons with six goals scored and none conceded have propelled Posh into the top half of the table after a slow start to the League One campaign.

Posh had the game won at half-time today after scorching into a 3-0 lead in front of 2,100 visiting fans.

“That was a complete performance,” Ferguson enthused. “There are not many games when you just sit back and enjoy watching your team play.

“We were ruthless in the first-half and earned the right to play with control and precision after the break.

“We were very good. We played well with the ball and defended well without it. We scored some great goals and we were very professional.

“And there is more to come from this group. There were still little bits I wasn’t happy with.

“We dominated from the first whistle, but we had become a little bit sloppy before we took the lead with a brilliant goal from Marcus.

“We are so lucky to still have him at this club. He is a special talent. He is intelligent tactically as well as having loads of quality.

“We fancied we could do well today. We knew Ivan Toney would win 90% of his headers against this team.

“Mo took his goals well and he is now full of confidence. His partnership with Ivan is looking good now.

“We have always known we have goals in this team so I was just as pleased with the clean sheet. We will usually win if we manage that.”

Ferguson also exorcised the ghost of his last visit to this ground when he was sacked by Posh after a 3-0 drubbing in 2015.

“I didn’t enjoy that game and nor did the Posh fans so I was pleased to be able to erase that memory for me and them,” Ferguson added.

“The fans were fantastic today. They would have enjoyed the performance as well as the result.”

Posh are now 10th ahead of a huge game with Sunderland at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (August 31).