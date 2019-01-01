Most Peterborough United players ranked between poor and awful

Peterborough United’s players were collectively awful as they went down to a 2-0 home defeat at struggling Scunthorpe on New Year’s Day.

Posh were poor all-round with only skipper Alex Woodyard’s workrate and Siriki Dembele’s pace prompting any sort of praise.

Siriki Dembele on the move for Posh against Scunthorpe. Photo: David Lowndes.

Rating key: 10-Perfect, 9-Oustanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Conor O’Malley: Survived his one mad dash from the line early on and he couldn’t be faulted for the two goals. His kicking was unconvincing again though 5

Jason Naismith: He made a couple of promising bursts forward, but his link-up play with the wingers and midfielders was generally indifferent. Defended inconsistently 4.5

Tyler Denton: Made a terrific interception to deny Scunthorpe a second goal, but watched in horror as a team-mate promptly gifted the ball straight back. The on-loan left-back was erratic with his distribution, but far from the worst defender 5

Posh striker Ivan Toney in goalmouth action during the 2-0 home defeat by Scunthorpe. Photo: David Lowndes.

Rhys Bennett: The centre-back has started to look horribly insecure. Struggling to dominate any size of forward and his passing in this game was woeful 4

Ryan Tafazolli: Battling his way through an injury and he never looked comfortable here before he limped off towards the end with a dead leg 5

Alex Woodyard: Can’t fault his workrate, but the skipper needs better ball players around him. Ran harder for longer than the rest of the team 5.5

Louis Reed: Shocking error led to Scunthorpe’s second goal as the little midfielder decided to try and run the ball out of danger. One horrible moment capped a pretty insipid display 4

Marcus Maddison: Way off his best form, although he did deliver the best cross of the match as usual. His set-pieces and decision-making were terrible 4.5

Joe Ward: Inexplicable backpass gave Scunthorpe the chance to take the lead and he didn’t seem to recover. Passed poorly, shot badly and missed a presentable far post opportunity 4

Ivan Toney: The star man had an off day and no-one was able to help him out. Tried as hard as ever, but met his match in some powerful defenders so forced to feed on scraps 5

Siriki Dembele: The speedy one enjoyed some good moments, but there was no end product. Sponsors’ man-of-the-match 5.5

Substitutes

Matt Godden: (for Ward, 60 mins) Starved of service so quiet 5

George Cooper: (for Reed, 60 mins) Couldn’t retain possession 5

Jason Cummings: (for Tafazolli, 76 mins)

Mark O’Hara: (not used).

Matt Stevens: (not used).

Aaron Chapman: (not used).

Darren Lyon: (not used).