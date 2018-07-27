More transfers expected as Peterborough United, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Blackpool all still have business to be done

League One and Two teams are still keen to do business before the window slams shut - and we could see plenty of deals done today.

Sunderland are closing in on one of six new additions, while Blackpool are keen too secure three new deals and Peterborough United are still on the hunt for more talent. And they aren't alone, with teams across the country looking to seal deals today. Follow our live blog to keep up to date with the latest movements - and make sure you refresh the page for the latest!