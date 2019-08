Have your say

Peterborough United enjoyed a superb first-half at stadium:mk, scoring three times without reply.

Marcus Maddison opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a stunner from 25 yards and then floated a free kick onto Ivan Toney’s head on 29 minutes for 2-0.

Mo Eisa made it 3-0 on 40 minutes following a 1-2 with George Boyd.

Peterborough Telegraph Posh reporter Alan Swann is at the match to cover the action through our live blog below.