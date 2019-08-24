MK Dons v. Peterborough United LIVE: Posh aim for back-to-back wins as they travel to local rivals Mohamed Eisa celebrates scoring against Southend. Photo: Joe Dent Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Peterborough United will seek back-to-back league wins as they travel to local rivals MK Dons this afternoon (Saturday, August 24). Peterborough Telegraph Posh reporter Alan Swann will be at the match to cover the action through our live blog below. Peterborough United boss Ferguson looking forward to renewing rivalry with MK Dons