Mixed emotions for Ferguson as Peterborough United see off Dover to book place in FA Cup round three

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson was delighted with the result as his team beat Dover Athletic 3-0 in the FA Cup second round.

But he wasn't so impressed by Posh's performance against the National League outfit.

A brilliant goal by Ivan Toney after just seven minutes gave Posh the ideal start, but they then wasted chances to kill the game off.

Dover plugged away and hit the post through Jack Munns when the score was at 1-0, and it wasn't until the closing stages that goals from Frankie Kent and Mo Eisa secured the victory.

And that left Ferguson with mixed feelings.

"I am happy with the result and the 3-0 win, we kept a clean sheet, it's another home win and we are into round three, and now hopefully we will get a good draw," said the Posh boss.

"But, in the game, we couldn't get that second goal to kill the game off, because when it is 1-0, mentally they are still really in it.

"We felt that physically they would tire a little bit towards the end of the game, but they stayed in it, and there were two reasons for that, one we were really poor in possession as a team, and two, I thought Dover were very good.

"They played really well on the day and I think the 3-0 scoreline is a bit flattering for us if I am going to be honest.

"Yes, we had five or six great, great chances and on another day we would take at least half of those, but there were elements of our performance where we were nowhere near it today."

Toney's goal was a stunner, volleying home from 30 yards, and Ferguson said: "He made his mind up what he was going to do straight away.

"It was 'bang', and it has got to be up there with a chance of being goal of the round, surely?

"That was fantastic technique and it has just dipped and gone in, which gave us a great start to the game."

