Minimal changes for Peterborough United for cup tie, but new striker could start

New striker Ivan Toney could make his first start for Peterborough United in tomorrow’s (August 14) Carabao Cup tie at Championship side QPR.

Posh boss Steve Evans is not expected to make more than a couple of changes to his starting line-up as he seeks to mainatin the momentum gained by two League One wins in a row.

Conor Washington in action for Posh.

But Toney, who made his debut following a reported £600,000 transfer from Newcaste as a substitute in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Rochdale, could be given a run-out. Midfielder Callum Cooke could also make his full Posh debut.

“There won’t be many changes,” Evans said. “It’s a competition we want to do well in, I don’t want to disrupt a team that has started well and I don’t want to disrespect our fans by fielding a much-weakened side.

“Having said that there are players who deserve game time so there will be one or two alterations.

“Ivan has a chance. I’m pleased to have him at our club. He gives us a physical presence and I felt he looked sharp when he came on at Rochdale.

“it’s a tough game at QPR. They haven’t started great, but they have a top manager in Steve McClaren and they will have good players on the pitch.

“It’s a good test for my boys and we are looking forward to it. It’s a game we believe we can win.”

Former Posh striker Conor Washington could start for QPR. Washington (26) scored 33 goals in 94 appearances for Posh before leaving for QPR in a £2.5 million transfer in January, 2016.

There is no extra time tomorrow. The match will go straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes.