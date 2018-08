Have your say

Peterborough United midfielder Anthony Grant has joined League One rivals Shrewsbury for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old made 59 appearances for Posh before falling out of favour under new manager Steve Evans who transfer-listed him at the end of last season.

Anthony Grant (right) in action for Posh against Shrewsbury.

Grant has signed a one-year contract with the Shrews.