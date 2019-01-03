Middlesbrough vs Peterborough United: How can fans watch game live in UK? Which countries is FA Cup clash being shown in?

Have your say

Posh travel to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The third-round tie against The Championship's 5th place team kick's off at 3pm.

And members of the ABAX faithful who aren’t making the trip to The Riverside Stadium need not fear. They have the opportunity of watching the game from the comfort of their own home.

Here's how fans can watch the game in the UK

British bookmakers Bet365 will be showing the game live on iPhone, iPad or Android devices but there are a few requirements needed to be able to watch it on the company’s app.

You need a funded account with the firm or to have placed a bet in the 24 hours prior to kick-off.

A good WiFi of 3G connection will also be required.

Which countries is the game being shown?

If you’re a Posh supporter living in any of these countries, you can watch the clash on on these channels....

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Sportklub 10 Serbia

China - PPTV Sport China

Czech Republic - DIGI GO

Denmark - Viaplay Denmark

Finland - Viaplay Finland

International- Bet365

Macedonia - Sportklub 10 Serbia

Malta - GO TV Anywhere, TSN8 Malta

Montenegro - Sportklub 10 Serbia

Norway - Viaplay Norway

Serbia - Sportklub 10 Serbia

Slovakia - DIGI GO

United States - ESPN+

Note: Posh's trip to the North East kicks off at 3pm GMT, so check correct time in your respective country.