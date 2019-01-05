MIDDLESBROUGH v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Will Posh be FA Cup giantkillers again?

Have your say

Peterborough United are out to cause an FA Cup shock today as they take on Championship side Middlesbrough in a third round tie at the Riverside Stadium (January 5, 3pm).

Posh could field new signings Daaniel Lafferty and Ben White in defence as they attempt to repeat last season’s 3-1 win at Aston Villa at this stage of the competition.

Centre-back Ryan Tafazolli is expected to play after recovering from a leg injury, but winger Marcus Maddison is suspended.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

