MIDDLESBROUGH v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: New signings start as Posh revert to three at the back, Assombalonga starts for Boro

Have your say

Peterborough United hand full debuts to new signings Ben White and Daniel Lafferty in today’s third round FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough (January 5).

White will play as one of three centre-backs, while Lafferty will play as a left wingback in a 3-5-2 system.

Midfielder Mark O’Hara is included in place of suspended winger Marcus Maddison, while Rhys Bennett and Tyler Denton drop to the substitutes’ bench.

Midfielder Callum Cooke returns to the matchday squad. Posh signed him from Middlesbrough in the summer.

Former Posh hero Britt Assombalonga starts in a very strong Middlesbrough line-up.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jason Naismith, Ben White, Ryan Tafazolli, Joe Ward, Daniel Lafferty, Louis Reed, Alex Woodyard, Mark O’Hara, Ivan Toney, Siriki Dembele. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Rhys Bennett, Tyler Denton, Callum Cooke, George Cooper, Matt Godden, Jason Cummings.

Middlesbrough: Dimi Konstanopolous, Dael Fry, Daniel Ayala, George Friend, Paddy McNair, Grant Leadbitter, Rajiv Van La Parra, Marcus Tavernier, Ashley Fletcher, Rudy Gestede, Britt Assombalonga. Substitutes: Andy Lonergan, Adam Clayton, Nathan Wood, Lewis Wing, Harry Chapman, Djed Spence, Stephen Walker.

Referee: James Linington.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.