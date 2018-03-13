MICK GEORGE CUP: Your chance to play at the ABAX

The Mick George Cup will again be taking place at the ABAX Stadium at the end of the season.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural Mick George Cup, the official Posh kit sponsors are again running the six-a-side football tournament at the Posh ground, providing the local business community and club supporters with the opportunity to gain bragging rights.

Last year, £4,500 was raised from the event, all of which was donated to the Chris Turner Statue Fund.

Companies and supporters across the city are invited to enter with the cost of entry set at £280 per team. Squads of up to seven players are permitted and if you wish to gain an extra advantage, you can even ‘buy’ a former Posh legend to be part of your team!

It takes place on Friday April 20 and players will be able to make use of the changing rooms, pitch and stand facility before the competitive action gets underway at 6pm.

The matches will conclude around 9pm with complimentary food and drinks available in the bar after the tournament, along with the presentation of the Mick George Cup.

For more details, or to register, please visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/mgcup18.

Whether you’re a business owner, work at a large organisation or are a group of fans who want to get together, make sure you don’t miss out on the chance to play on the hallowed turf.

Demand for the event is high and a number of places have already been confirmed. Express your interest now at www.mickgeorge.co.uk/mgcup18.

Local business Wilderspin Garage triumphed in last year’s event.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, commented: “Last year’s event was a brilliant occasion. It is a rare opportunity for most to get out and play under the lights of a professional football stadium. You could tell that some were caught up in the excitement, and perhaps didn’t fulfil their full potential, so to speak.

“As official club sponsors, it’s a pleasure to provide this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for anyone who wishes to be involved. This event certainly does that, while raising valuable funds for charity.”