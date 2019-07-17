Mick George competition to be the Peterborough United mascot on the opening day of the season

Peterborough United shirt sponsor Mick George Ltd is offering one lucky fan the chance to be mascot for the first game of the League One season against Fleetwood at the Weston Homes Stadium on August 3.

For the chance to win just register on facebook page http://www.facebook.com/mickgeorgeltd or http://twitter.com/mickgeorgeltd and like, share, retweet and/or follow #mascotcompetition post before July 24.

The winning fan will be fitted out with a full Posh junior kit, get a behind the scenes tour of the Weston Homes Stadium, visit the dressing rooms and meet the team, be photographed with their favourite player, enjoy a warm-up session on the pitch, lead the teams onto the pitch, collect two complimentary matchday programmes, be photographed with match officials, captains and sponsors on the pitch, receive two adult and two junior tickets for the main stand, and a photograph will fedature in a matchday programme.

Stuart Costello, marketing director at Mick George Ltd commented: “The first game of the season is always an exciting occasion with everyone connected to the club looking to get the season off to a winning start. There’s always a good atmosphere at the first home game of the season and we hope that this opportunity will make it even more special for a one of the younger supporters.”