McCANN SACKING: Dismissed when tenth in the all-time Posh manager charts

Grant McCann leaves Peterborough United in 10th place in League One, six points off the play-off places.

Last season, McCann’s first in charge, Posh finished 11th, 11 points adrift of the top six.

Sacked Posh boss Grant McCann.

McCann also had two successful, if very brief, stints as caretaker-manager. He also worked as assistant manager/coach to both Graham Westley and Dave Robertson.

McCann took charge of 105 competitive Posh matches in total, winning 42, drawing 28 and losing 35. That’s a win percentage of 40% in all competitions.

In Football League matches McCann’s record was P83 W32 D23 L28 F128 A111. He picked up 47.8% of the available points which places him 10th on the all-time Posh managerial list in between Gary Johnson (48%) and Keith Alexander (46.9%).

At 22 months, McCann enjoyed the second longest reign of chairman Darragh MacAnthony’s managerial appointments. Only Darren Ferguson (twice) survived for longer.

The most successful Posh manager of all-time Darren Ferguson with Grant McCann earlier this season.

Two of McCann’s three biggest wins as a Posh manager arrived during caretaker spells. Posh beat Oldham 5-1 away from home in McCann’s first game in charge following the dismissal of Dave Robertson in September, 2015 and Blackpool 5-1 at home on the final day of the 2015-16 season after Graham Westley had left the club. McCann’s beat his own record last November when Posh won 5-0 at Tranmere in an FA Cup replay.

The biggest Posh defeat under McCann arrived in a Checkatrade Trophy tie last season when Norwich City won 6-1 at the ABAX Stadium.

MACANTHONY’S MANAGERS

Keith Alexander (appointed by Barry Fry): 3 months.

Darren Ferguson: January, 2007 to November, 2009: 34 months.

Mark Cooper: November, 2009 to February, 2010: 3 months (12 league games).

Jim Gannon: February, 2010 to April, 2010: 3 months (14 league games)

Gary Johnson: April, 2010 to January, 2011: 9 months

Darren Ferguson: January, 2011 to February, 2015: 49 months.

Dave Robertson: May, 2015 to September, 2015: 4 months (20 league games, including 14 as caretaker).

Graham Westley: September, 2015 to April, 2016: 7 months.

Grant McCann: May 2016 to February, 2018: 22 months