McCANN SACKING: Dismissed when tenth in the all-time Posh manager charts

Grant McCann leaves Peterborough United in 10th place in League One, six points off the play-off places.
Last season, McCann’s first in charge, Posh finished 11th, 11 points adrift of the top six.
McCann also had two successful, if very brief, stints as caretaker-manager. He also worked as assistant manager/coach to both Graham Westley and Dave Robertson.
McCann took charge of 105 competitive Posh matches in total, winning 42, drawing 28 and losing 35. That’s a win percentage of 40% in all competitions.
In Football League matches McCann’s record was P83 W32 D23 L28 F128 A111. He picked up 47.8% of the available points which places him 10th on the all-time Posh managerial list in between Gary Johnson (48%) and Keith Alexander (46.9%).
At 22 months, McCann enjoyed the second longest reign of chairman Darragh MacAnthony’s managerial appointments. Only Darren Ferguson (twice) survived for longer.
Two of McCann’s three biggest wins as a Posh manager arrived during caretaker spells. Posh beat Oldham 5-1 away from home in McCann’s first game in charge following the dismissal of Dave Robertson in September, 2015 and Blackpool 5-1 at home on the final day of the 2015-16 season after Graham Westley had left the club. McCann’s beat his own record last November when Posh won 5-0 at Tranmere in an FA Cup replay.
The biggest Posh defeat under McCann arrived in a Checkatrade Trophy tie last season when Norwich City won 6-1 at the ABAX Stadium.
MACANTHONY’S MANAGERS
Keith Alexander (appointed by Barry Fry): 3 months.
Darren Ferguson: January, 2007 to November, 2009: 34 months.
Mark Cooper: November, 2009 to February, 2010: 3 months (12 league games).
Jim Gannon: February, 2010 to April, 2010: 3 months (14 league games)
Gary Johnson: April, 2010 to January, 2011: 9 months
Darren Ferguson: January, 2011 to February, 2015: 49 months.
Dave Robertson: May, 2015 to September, 2015: 4 months (20 league games, including 14 as caretaker).
Graham Westley: September, 2015 to April, 2016: 7 months.
Grant McCann: May 2016 to February, 2018: 22 months