McCann claims he would have been able to play Jermaine Anderson in the FA Cup if he’d agreed to sign him permanently in January

Doncaster manager Grant McCann claims he would have been granted permission to play on-loan Peterborough United midfielder Jermaine Anderson in their FA Cup tie at Chorley on Saturday (November 10) if he had agreed to sign him permanently in January.

Posh boss Steve Evans on Monday refused to allow Anderson to be included in Rovers’ squad for Sunday’s trip to Chorley as he is ‘not interested in helping anyone else.’

But former Posh boss McCann says he was told by Posh director of football Barry Fry at a game yesterday that Anderson would be permitted to play as long as Rovers committed to signing him in January.

“Steve Evans has obviously decided Jermaine can’t play,” McCann said. “It is what it is.

“But I saw Barry Fry at Rotherham U23s against Peterborough on Tuesday and he’s said the only way we can play Jermaine is if we take him on a permanent deal.

“I’ve no need to make that decision on Jermaine just yet so it is what it is.”

McCann is still set to decide whether to push for an extension to Anderson’s loan, which expires in January.

Anderson has started just one League One game for Doncaster since joining them in August.

Posh have been given permission to field their three loan players, Jamie Walker, Tyler Denton and Jason Cummings in their FA Cup tie at Bromley on Saturday.