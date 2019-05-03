McCann believes home form could keep Peterborough United out of the League One play-off zone

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann believes the Keepmoat Stadium factor could tip the League One play-off race firmly in his side’s favour tomorrow (May 4,).

Doncaster have lost just three home games this season - they’ve picked up 12 more points than Posh have on their own patch - and a win against a dangerous Coventry side tomorrow will ensure they finish above Posh and take part in the play-offs.

Posh are at home to Burton (5.30pm kick-off) and have to win to have a chance of overhauling Doncaster and Darren Ferguson’s men will take heart from recent Coventry performances which include a 5-4 win at Sunderland.

“I think we’ve just got to make sure we do our job against a Coventry team that has been on a decent run and are dangerous,” McCann told the Doncaster Free Press.

“We’re at home, at the Keepmoat, where predominantly we have been good. We’ve only lost three at home in the league all season.

“We need to produce one last big performance to cement the place in the play-offs.

‘There’ll be no favours at all from Coventry City. They have good players at the top end of the pitch as they’ve shown in recent games.

“I don’t know if I’d say ‘failure’ if we didn’t finish in a play-off place, but to be successful we need to finish in the top six.

“What we haven’t done as well as the top five, and I’m sure Darren [Ferguson] and Steve Evans before him would say the same thing, is the consistency of putting eight, nine or 10 wins or unbeaten runs together.

“We’ve always had maybe four wins, lost one or two, responded with a draw and then won again.

“But it’s difficult. Peterborough have obviously had a complete change around in terms of their team.

“We’ve brought in young players on loan, the likes of Herbie Kane and Mallik Wilks for their first season, and then we’ve brought a few in in January.

“There’s been a wee bit of inconsistency from both teams, but I’m only worried about us.

“And on any given day, and I firmly believe this, we’re as good as anyone in the league.

“We just haven’t shown it enough to mount a challenge for the top two.

“We’ve got players, I feel, are capable of handling the Championship.

“For some of our players it’s probably the last chance saloon to play at that level.

“So there’s a real determination within the group to try and finish the job.”

“We know it’s in our hands. We’ve been around the top six all year and now we need to make sure we cement it.”​​​​​​