Matthew Etherington’s pride as Peterborough United win the first Alliance Youth League title in the club’s history

Peterborough United Under 18s manager Matthew Etherington was naturally proud of his players who clinched the Midland Youth Alliance League South East Division title with a game to spare last Saturday (January 18).

While Posh were winning 4-1 at Barnet, sole rivals Northampton were being held to a 1-1 draw by Wimbledon to secure a first Youth Alliance title in the club’s history.

It’s a terrific achievement as star men Ricky-Jade Jones and Harrison Burrows have been with the first-team all season and rarely been available.

“I’m proud of the players, but also proud of the coaching team and the Academy staff,” Etherington enthused. “Of course player development is the number one priority of the Academy, but we also wanted to win every game we played.

“It’s been a great effort by the whole squad. Their application on the pitch and during their studies has been spot on and they have also been very respectful around the club which is important to me.”

Etherington has been assistant by Simon Davies. Both are former Posh youth and first-team players.

Nathan Rudman (2), Brad Rolt and Flynn Clarke scored at Barnet. Clarke, who has already signed a professional deal, was playing his first game since recovering from a serious injury.

Posh now eneter a merit competition which will be contested by first-year under 18s and members of the under 16 side.

Several of the second year under 18s are expected to go out on loan.