Matt Godden cops flak from his manager after ‘poor’ Peterborough United lose their unbeaten away record and second spot in League One

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans admitted his side were poor in defeat at Wycombe today (November 3).

Posh lost their unbeaten away record and second place in League One after slipping to a 1-0 loss at Adams Park.

The only goal of the game was a fluke midway through the second half. It arrived 10 minutes after Posh top scorer Matt Godden had missed a golden opportunity to fire Posh in front.

“If Matt scores we win,” Evans said. “When you are battling to stay in a promotion race and in the middle of a tough away game you have to take chances like that.

“It was a great chance superbly created by Ivan Toney, but Matt was poor in everything he did today. We have been hard to contain when we score the first goal and that would have been the case today I’m sure.

“Rhys Bennett should also score at the end of the first half. He just needed to put his laces through the ball.

“But we were poor overall. We finished the last game badly at Burton and that form carried on today. We felt we were playing against a team we should have been able to deal with, but we were well off it.

“Our wingers have been excellent this season, but they weren’t today. One of them worked hard at least.

“It’s very disappointing. We didn’t play with our normal spark. There wasn’t much in the game and we have lost to a lucky goal. We tried to chase the game by changing a few things, but we didn’t do enough.

“We will hurt for a bit and then get back on the training ground. I hate losing in this manner.”

Evans named an unchanged starting line-up for today’s game.

“It won’t be the same next week” he added.

Posh are at National League Bromley for a a first round FA Cup tie next Saturday (November 10).